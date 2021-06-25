Under the Nadu-Nedu programme, King George Hospital and Andhra Medical College have received a fund of Rs 600 crore from the State Government. A total of six blocks will be constructed with this funding, giving a new look to the historic hospital. Being the major Government hospital in the Visakhapatnam district, the Andhra Pradesh Government is keen to develop the hospital so as to benefit people in the city and neighbouring districts. For the reconstruction of these buildings at KGH, tenders have been invited from several companies and as the last date for submission of tenders has completed, now the officials will go for the selection of one construction company to take the major project.

Soon after the project begins, buildings under dilapidated conditions will be first identified and reconstructed under the Nadu-Nedu program. It has been a long time since the project was taken up, however, the pandemic had paused all the work. According to the Principal of Andhra Medical College Dr. PV Sudhakar, works will be started after the final tenders. With the second wave of the pandemic, they couldn’t take it up as there should be a space for treating patients. Currently, the officials have been planning to shift the patients of these blocks to VIMS and other hospitals which have space, so that they can reconstruct the blocks completely. “Leaving the main building of King George Hospital as a heritage structure, the other six blocks which are under dilapidated condition will be reconstructed. Apart from taking space in VIMS, we will shift patients from the surgical ward and CSR blocks. The pandemic is delaying things, as there were previously Covid-19 patients in VIMS as well,” said Dr. Sudhakar.

So far, the groundwork has been completed. The new project will have multi-storeyed buildings with 4-5 floors in each building for Orthopaedic, Cardiology, General OP and few more Departments, giving KGH a new look and making treatment better for many patients from the city and neighbouring districts. Non-clinical departments will all come under one roof, while there is a separate section for clinical departments. Also, a new hostel with a 700-bed capacity will be constructed for both UG and PG students.