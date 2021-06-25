With the daily number of Covid-19 cases dropping in many states, there has arisen a need for people to travel to these states where the lockdowns have been lifted. Hence, passenger occupancy in trains has gone higher in the last few days, especially in the special trains operated by the Indian Railways. Due to the demand for special trains during the Covid-19 pandemic, Railways has decided that these special trains through Visakhapatnam will be extended while certain special trains will have different coach compositions.

List of special trains starting from or passing through Visakhapatnam that have been extended:

#1 Train no. 02851 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin biweekly special express leaving Visakhapatnam on Mondays and Fridays will be extended from 2 July 2021 till further notice.

In the return direction, train no. 02852 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin on Wednesdays and Sundays Fridays will be extended from 4 July 2021 till further notice.

#2 Train no. 02887 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin special express leaving Visakhapatnam on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays and Fridays will be extended from 1 July 2021 till further notice.

In the return direction, train no. 02888 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam express train leaving Hazarat Nizamuddin on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays will be extended from 3 July 2021 till further notice.

#3 Train no. 02869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai weekly special express leaving Visakhapatnam on Mondays will be extended from 5 July 2021 till further notice.

In the reverse direction, train no. 02870 Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam weekly special express leaving Chennai Central on Tuesdays will be extended from 06 July 2021 till further notice.

#4 Train no. 02857 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus via Rayagada weekly special express leaving Visakhapatnam on Sundays will be extended from 4 July 2021 till further notice.

In the reverse direction, train no. 02858 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam via Rayagada weekly special express leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Tuesdays will be extended from 5 July 2021 till further notice.

#5 Train no. 08501 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham weekly special express leaving Visakhapatnam on Thursdays will be extended from 1 July 2021 till further notice.

In the return direction, train no. 08502 Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam weekly special express leaving Gandhidham on Sundays will be extended from 4 July 2021 till further notice.

#6 Train no. 07488 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah daily special express will be extended from 1 July 2021 till further notice.

In the return direction, train no. 07487 Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam daily special express train will be extended from 2 July 2021 till further notice.

#7 Train no. 02831 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli special train leaving Visakhapatnam daily will be extended from 1 July 2021 till further notice.

In the reverse direction, train no. 02832 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam daily special train will be extended from 2 July 2021 till further notice.

The following special trains will be extended with revised composition:

#8 Train no. 08479 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati weekly special express leaving Bhubaneswar on Saturdays will be extended from 3 July 2021 till further notice.

In the reverse direction, train no. 08480 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar weekly special express leaving Tirupati on Sundays will be extended from 4 July 2021 till further notice.

Revised composition: LHB coaches of 2nd AC-1; 3rd AC-5, Sleeper-11, Second Class-2

#9 Train no. 02839 Bhubaneswar-Chennai Central weekly special express leaving Bhubaneswar on Thursdays will be extended from 1 July 2021 till further notice.

In the return direction, train no. 02840 Chennai Central-Bhubaneswar weekly special express leaving Chennai Central on Fridays will be extended from 2 July 2021 till further notice.

Revised composition: LHB coaches of 2nd AC-1; 3rd AC-5, Sleeper-11, Second Class-2, Second class cum luggage coaches-1, Parcel van-1

#10 Train no. 02845 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cantt special express leaving Bhubaneswar on Sundays will be extended from 4 July 2021 till further notice.

In the return direction, train no. 02846 Bangalore Cantt- Bhubaneswar weekly special express leaving Bangalore cant on Mondays will be extended from 5 July 2021 till further notice.

Revised composition: LHB coaches of 2nd AC-1; 3rd AC-5, Sleeper-9, Second Class-2, Second class cum luggage coaches-1, Parcel van-1, AC Pantrycar-1

#11 Train no. 02898 Bhubaneswar-Puducherry weekly special express leaving Bhubaneswar on Tuesdays will be extended from 6 July 2021 till further notice.

In the reverse direction, train no. 02897 Puducherry-Bhubaneswar weekly special express leaving Puducherry on Wednesdays will be extended from 7 July 2021 till further notice.

Revised composition: LHB coaches of 2nd AC-1; 3rd AC-5, Sleeper-9, Second Class-2, Second class cum luggage coaches-1, Parcel van-1, AC Pantrycar-1

#12 Train no. 08496 Bhubaneswar-Rameshwaram weekly special express leaving Bhubaneswar on Fridays will be extended from 2 July 2021 till further notice.

In the reverse direction, train no. 08495 Rameshwaram-Bhubaneswar weekly special express leaving Rameshwaram on Sundays will be extended from 4 July 2021 till further notice.

Revised composition: LHB coaches of 2nd AC-1; 3rd AC-5, Sleeper-9, Second Class-2, Second class cum luggage coaches-1, AC Pantrycar-1

#13 Train no. 02859 Puri-Chennai Central weekly special Express leaving Puri on Sundays will be extended from 4 July 2021 till further notice.

In the return direction, train no. 02860 Chennai Central-Puri special Express leaving Chennai Central on Mondays will be extended from 5 July 2021 till further notice.

Revised composition: LHB coaches of 2nd AC-1; 3rd AC-5, Sleeper-9, Second Class-3, Second class cum luggage coaches-1.

Passengers from Visakhapatnam are requested to strictly follow all the health protocols before and during their journey on these extended special trains in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Passengers are also requested to convey their accurate mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive an SMS alert in time if there is any update about the train viz. Train cancellation, change of timings, etc.