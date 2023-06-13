Ever since it took over the digital streaming rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jio Cinema has been witnessing a major spike in downloads and viewership. Adding fuel to this, the Ambani-owned platform also took over the rights to stream HBO content, previously owned by Disney Plus Hotstar, in India. For all these reasons, we are sure you have the Jio OTT platform installed on your phones. If you are wondering what other exciting content it holds, here is a list of new Indian movies and web series releasing this June on Jio Cinema. Make sure to catch up on them.

Here are the Indian movies and web series releasing in June on Jio Cinema.

UP65

Set in the vibrant city of Banaras, UP65 showcases a humorous and heart-warming journey through the other side of student life at IIT BHU. The series stars Shine Pandey, Pritam Jaiswal, Abbas Ali Ghaznavi, Jay Thakar, and others. This Hindi drama is directed by Gaganjeet Singh.

Release date: 9 June 2023

Rafuchakkar

Starring Maniesh Paul in his digital debut, Rafuchakkar is an upcoming Hindi series directed by Ritam Shrivastava. The plot follows a criminal who dons many faces to conduct his act of deceit.

Release date: 15 June 2023

I Love You

Directed by Nikhil Mahajan, I Love You is an upcoming Hindi romantic drama starring Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. The movie follows an old-school romantic who craves filmy love and fairy tale relationships. But her merry story turns into a nightmare and surprises turn into shocks.

Release date: 16 June 2023

Bloody Daddy

Starring Shahid Kapoor as the protagonist, Bloody Daddy is an upcoming Hindi action thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. In a high-stakes operation, an NCB officer and his team apprehend a drug lord in Gurugram. However, when the officer’s son is kidnapped, he must navigate a treacherous path, exposing corruption within the NCB and arousing suspicion from his colleagues.

Release date: 9 June 2023

Asur S2

Written by Gaurav Shukla, Niren Bhatt, Abhijeet Khuman, and Pranay Patwardhan and this series was directed by Oni Sen. The second season casts Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles. Watch Asur Season 2 to find out if bleak Dhanunjay Rajpoot and wavering Nikhil Nair would be able to stop Shubh from taking his revenge. Release date: 1 June 2023

Mumbaikar

Mumbaikar an action thriller directed by Santosh Sivan, boasts a stellar cast including Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, and Tanya Maniktala. This adrenaline-pumping film centres around diverse characters who serendipitously cross paths on the bustling streets of Mumbai. As they navigate the city’s labyrinthine journey filled with unexpected twists. Set within a single day, “Mumbaikar” guarantees a thrilling rollercoaster ride for audiences.

Release date: 2 June 2023 Godavari Directed by Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari is a Marathi film set in rural Maharashtra. The narrative revolves around a family residing by the banks of the Godavari River in Nasik. Neena Kulkarni, Jitendra Joshi, and Vikram Gokhale deliver captivating performances in this tale that explores the lives and experiences of the characters against the backdrop of the picturesque river. Release date: 3 June 2023 Gulaam Chor A group of friends meet for a game of poker but a thief spoils the party by looting all the money. A CID officer arrives at the spot to solve the mystery. Will he be able to catch hold of the culprit? Release date: 11 June 2023