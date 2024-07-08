Now, sand is available free of cost in as many as 20 districts, including Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh as the new policy is being implemented from 8 July 2024 (Monday). Sand can be taken from depots by paying labour and transport charges besides GST. Supply of sand is limited to 20 tonnes per day for each consumer. Submission of an Aadhar copy at the depot is mandatory. In the Visakhapatnam district, free sand depots have been set up at Bheemunipatnam and near Gajuwaka.

Chief Secretary Nirab Kumar Prasad, in a video conference with district officials, has directed them to implement the new sand policy strictly. The Chief Secretary suggested that the customer should make the payments online and priority should be given to those who come first. He further said that keeping in view the available sand reserves, appropriate measures should be taken without any hindrance to the supply. Along with existing sand reaches, new ones should be identified and made available, he added.

District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, who attended the programme virtually, said sand storage centres were set up near Gajuwaka and Bheemili in the district. Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok said sand should be transported between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. He also ordered the installation of CC cameras at the free sand depots in Visakhapatnam to check for any irregularities.

Among others who took part in the meeting include Bheemili Revenue Divisional Officer S Bhaskar Reddy, Panchayat Officer M V S Srinivasa Rao, Irrigation Department Sub-Executive Engineer Charan, and Deputy Transport Commissioner G C Rajaratnam.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

