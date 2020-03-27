Fourth case of coronavirus reported in Vizag, count in AP climbs to 12

The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 12 with Vizag reporting its fourth case on Friday. As per the media bulletin released by the Director of Health and Family Welfare, the person has been identified as a contact of patient no 7 (in Andhra Pradesh), who had returned to Vizag from Birmingham.

The bulletin stated that the patient got into contact with the foreign returnee on 17 March. Eventually, he got admitted to a hospital on 21 March and has been kept in isolation since then. It further informed that the results of 55 samples are currently awaited across the state.

The eleventh case of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh came to light on Thursday when a 29-year-old man, who arrived in Vijayawada from Sweden, tested positive. While the count of coronavirus cases in Vizag has gone up to four, Krishna district has recorded three cases. Nellore, Prakasam, East Godavari, Guntur, and Chittoor districts have reported one case each.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has soared to 724 while the death toll has reached 17. On Thursday alone, the country saw as many as 88 cases of coronavirus being reported; the highest number of cases registered in a single day thus far. India is currently going through its 21-day lockdown period, as called upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.