Coronavirus count in Andhra Pradesh reaches 11 as another individual tests positive

The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has climbed to 11 with another individual testing positive on Thursday.

A 29-year-old male, who returned to Vijayawada from Stockholm, Sweden, on 18 March kept himself under home quarantine till 24 March after developing symptoms. On the following day, the youth was admitted to GGF Vijayawada, where his sample was collected and sent to test. The Medical and Health Department, in its latest bulletin, said that the patient’s sample tested positive for coronavirus. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in Krishna district has risen to three.

While Visakhapatnam has also reported three cases, Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, Chittoor, and East Godavari have reported one case of coronavirus each in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the COVID-19 dashboard of the Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare, a total of 360 samples have been tested across Andhra Pradesh so far. While 317 samples have tested negative, the results of 32 are awaited.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has soared to 724 while the death toll has reached 17. On Thursday alone, the country saw as many as 88 cases of coronavirus being reported; the highest number of cases registered in a single day thus far. India is currently going through its 21-day lockdown period, as called upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.