Vizag reports third case of coronavirus, count in Andhra goes up to seven

Vizag reported its third case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on 23rd March as the total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to seven. The patient is a 25-year-old male, who returned from Birmingham, United Kingdom, via Delhi, to Vizag, where he underwent thermal screening at the airport.

As per the travel history, he then travelled to Tagarapuvalasa by car, along with his father. On 21 March, after developing symptoms, the youngster was admitted to GGHCCD where his samples were collected and sent for test.

Vizag reported its second case of coronavirus on Sunday with a 49-year-old woman, who was admitted to the hospital on 20 March, testing positive for the virus. The woman was identified as a close contact of the 65-year-old man who had first tested positive for coronavirus in Vizag.

The officials revealed that 12082 passengers have been screened at the international airport and seaports in Visakhapatnam so far.

As per the statistics released by the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare on Monday, a total of 181 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh so far. While the results turned negative for 166 cases, the results of the remaining 8 samples are awaited currently. The districts of East Godavari, Krishna, Prakasam, and Nellore, reported one case each while the count in Vizag has soared to three thus far.

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a state lockdown till 31 March. Speaking at a press meet on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that people must maintain social distancing at stay at home to safeguard themselves from the deadly virus