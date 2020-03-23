Rajeev Kumar Meena, IPS, Vizag Police Commissioner, issued a statement that those who violate lockdown in the city will be taken to task under IPC Section 188 IPC & Section 269.

Meena further stated that “All public places in the city will remain closed like Central Park, Beach Road, Kailasagiri, etc. Only places where essential commodities are available like rythu bazar, ration shops will remain open. Public transportation is not allowed. As Sec 144 is in existence, more than 5 persons are not allowed to gather in one place. People should continue to stay home. Only one person is allowed to bring essential commodities for home. Certain office staff like working in Government offices including banks, LIC, etc will be allowed only with valid ID Card. Petrol pumps in the city are also allowed to remain open. People are requested to co-operate to prevent the onset of community transmission of the coronavirus in Vizag.”

Control Room will be open 24/7 with the following numbers 0891-2565454, 2787819, 9490624787

Vizag Police Commissioner said that action against those who violate lockdown under IPC section 188: Violation of order promulgated by Govt & Cognizable IPC Section 269 will be imposed against the violators.

In an additional update:

One person in Arilova Police Station limit who was advised home quarantine was found moving outside. Neighbours informed to the Control Room and he was sent to Chest Hospital Quarantine facility. All home quarantine people are advised to follow the protocol, otherwise, they will be sent to quarantine facilities.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner also requested that everyone to co-operate and follow the protocol, if any violation found, stringent action will be initiated.