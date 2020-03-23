Section 144 imposed in Visakhapatnam in wake of coronavirus outbreak

Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), announced that Section 144, of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973, will be imposed in Visakhapatnam. This order prohibits the assembly of four, or more people, in an area. Any violator of this code can be booked for engaging in rioting.

This precautionary step of imposing Section 144 has been taken as a measure against the spreading of the novel coronavirus in the city. The District Collector has made it clear that rythu bazaars, grocery stores, medical shops, and milk outlets will remain open. However, only one person per family will be permitted to step out to purchase groceries and vegetables. All shopping malls will remain closed. Power companies and PSUs will also be closed. The government has specified that action will be taken against those who sell essential items at high prices. If people are facing such problems they are advised to call 1800 42500002. Section 144 will remain in effect until 31 March 2020.

Visakhapatnam reported its second case of coronavirus on Sunday night when a 49-year-old woman tested positive. The woman has been identified as a close contact of the 65-year-old man who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus in Vizag after returning from Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a state lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Chief Minister said that people should restrict movement and come out of their homes only for essential services. It may be noted that Andhra Pradesh has reported six positive cases of coronavirus while the count across the nation has surpassed the 400-mark.