Andhra Pradesh Government takes steps to halt COVID-19 spread

“The Andhra Pradesh State Government is taking a number of steps towards curbing COVID-19 in the state,” said Andhra Pradesh State Chief Secretary, Nilam Sawhney (IAS). A video conference was held with District Collectors and SPs on the subject of coronavirus from Vijayawada on Sunday night. Speaking on the occasion, she said all the states are working together to curb the spreading virus. Andhra Pradesh has reported six positive cases so far. At the behest of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said the interstate boundaries are being closed. The public transport system is completely stopped and only emergency vehicles are allowed. Those who have travelled from abroad should stay at home for 14 days unless it is an emergency. District Collectors have also been informed to see to that essential commodities are available in stores and that prices do not rise.

The AP Police are advised to register cases if retailers are selling for more than the prices set by the Government. People are advised to step out for vegetables, milk and medicines. It is suggested that the public should be made aware of the fact that the country is in a horrible environment at this time and needs to be with each other. Ms Sawhney thanked everyone who worked hard to curb coronavirus.

Officials are working towards preventing coronavirus and about 11,000 people, who travelled into the State from abroad, have been screened. Ms Sawhney said that one hundred isolated beds were being set up in each constituency and those who had interacted with people who have come from the foreign countries are advised to call 104 immediately. After receiving medical treatment, patients who tested negative have been sent home. The efforts of village volunteers and health workers, in the respective districts, in taking prevention measures are considered commendable.

The Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), said the directions in GO No. 607 would be implemented. One positive coronavirus case in the district is recovering at the Chest Hospital. Samples were collected from 7 coronavirus suspects on Thursday and sent to the Virology Lab. About 400 teams are said to be inspecting door-to-door and 60,000 people have screened so far. Amongst these, a suspected case was rushed to the hospital. Andhra Pradesh has so far registered six positive cases of COVID-19. The Visakhapatnam Port Trust and Gangavaram Port are both following the Ministry of Shipping Protocol. Mr. Vinay Chand also said the Janata Curfew was successfully conducted in the Visakhapatnam district.

This meeting was attended by Visakha Range DIG, Ranga Rao, District SP, Attada Bapujee, District Joint Collectors, L Siva Shankar, and M Venugopal Reddy, Paderu Sub Collector, S Venkateshwar, and Additional SP Srinivasarao.