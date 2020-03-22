Vizag reports second case of coronavirus, count in AP rises to six

Vizag reported its second case of coronavirus on Sunday as the total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to six. As per a media bulletin released by the Director of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh, the patient is a 49-year-old woman, who was admitted to hospital on Friday (20 March) and tested positive on Sunday.

The bulletin further stated that the woman has been identified as a close contact of the 65-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier, to record the first case in Vizag. The man has currently been kept under close watch at Chest hospital in the city.

The officials revealed that 11640 passengers have been screened at the international airport and seaports in Visakhapatnam so far.

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh reported its fifth case with a 24-year-old man testing positive for coronavirus in Vijayawada. The man has a travel history to Paris.

So far, a total of 164 samples have been tested across Andhra Pradesh. While the results of 142 cases turned negative, 6 samples tested positive for coronavirus. The results of the remaining 16 cases are currently awaited. The districts of East Godavari, Krishna, Prakasam, and Nellore reported one case each thus far.

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a state lockdown till 31 March. Speaking at a press meet on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that people must maintain social distancing at stay at home to safeguard themselves from the deadly virus.