Adding another tourist attraction for the children in Vizag, a new park is to come up at Seethammadhara in Vizag. On Sunday, Member of Parliament V Vijayasai Reddy, laid the foundation stone for the development of Seethammadhara North Extension East Park Area of Residence (SNEEPAR) Park, in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

The infrastructure of this park is to be developed at an estimated budget of Rs 1.80 crore. Additionally, Rs 70 lakh will be allotted for the construction of a boundary wall around the park. Some of the major attractions at the park include a walking track, butterfly park, children’s play arena, open gym, sheds for shelter, a lily pond, a caretaking room, a theatre, and a Yoga centre.

On the occasion of its foundation stone ceremony, the Tourism Minister spoke highly of the park’s design layout. “The beautiful and innovative landscaping plan made for the park will attract a lot of visitors to the park. The park is likely to be completed in another four months and will then be open for the visitors,” he said.

As part of the city development plans, several parks in the city have been developed after the pandemic and the old parks at many locations are being renovated. Some of the renovated parks in Vizag include Lumbini Park and VUDA Park. Additionally, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is also planning to convert open spaces in the city into parks.

It may be recalled that GVMC is also planning to develop 10 theme parks in the city in five zones, with an estimated budget of Rs 5.10 crore allocated for each park.