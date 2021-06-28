The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has called attention to the need for beautification of the parks in the city and is now planning to develop 10 theme parks in Vizag. The GVMC officials have identified 10 parks in the city that are in bad conditions and have initiated a revamp to develop them across five zones. With an estimated cost of Rs 5.10 crore, the first phase of development will start soon. The officials have decided to keep a special theme for each park.

As per sources, there have been many parks under the GVMC ambit which were in bad condition and witnessed meager footfalls. GVMC has decided to take up renovation works to give them a new and presentable look. In addition to the developmental activities, vacant lands at few places in the city have been identified for developing them as 10 theme parks for the citizens of Vizag. Innovative, state-of-the-art theme-based parks with themes such as butterfly park, freedom fighter park, herbal park, Yoga and meditation park, Rainbow trees, and few more themes will be designed. The first phase of the development of the ten parks is likely to be ready by August-end.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Assistant Director of GVMC Horticulture Department Mr. Damodar Rao elaborated on this initiative by GVMC. “We have been asked to develop theme parks in the first phase. Tenders will be invited soon. So far, the development of five parks is in progress and the works have already started. Each park will be unique and will reflect a theme. The primary purpose of having a theme-based park is to educate people about the environment and other aspects.”

The ten theme parks will be developed at Chittivalasa, Kummaripalem bank colony, Kummaripalem, Bakkannapalem, Sagar Nagar, Aganampudi, Desapatrunipalem, Kurmanapalem, Pendurthi, Anakapalli and FCI godown area.

The parks in Vizag have been a regular place for morning and evening walks and have been one of the best picnic spots during the holiday season. Few of these parks also have an open gym concept for those who want to work out. These 10 theme parks will add to the existing places to find peace in the city.