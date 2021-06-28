Ever since 1971, there has been one entity that has stood tall in Visakhapatnam and brought happiness to the city. It is Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), also known as Vizag Steel in these parts. Not only does it bring employment opportunities to the city but also puts Visakhapatnam in the news with its unbelievable feats. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, Vizag Steel provided its facilities for use as wards and also manufactured and supplied oxygen to various parts of the country. For most people, it is an honour to work for Vizag Steel and hence, when a recruitment notification arrives, there are usually a high number of people applying.

Now, they have issued another recruitment notification for Trade Apprentices at their plant. There are 319 vacancies under this recruitment, segregated into the various trades of the steel industry.

Vacancies

There are 319 vacancies in total under this recruitment, segregated into the various trades of the steel industry.

#1 Fitter – 75

#2 Turner – 10

#3 Machinist – 20

#4 Welder – 40

#5 Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance – 20

#6 Electrician – 60

#7 Carpenter – 20

#8 Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning – 14

#9 Mechanic Diesel – 30

#10 Computer Operator and Programming Assistant – 30

Eligibility Criteria

#1 Candidates applying as Trade Apprentices have to be between the age group of 18 years and 25 years as of 1 August 2020.

#2 Candidates who have worked as an apprentice before or have job experience of 1 year or more can’t apply.

#3 An ITI pass with an NCVT certificate in the concerned trade is mandatory for every candidate applying in this recruitment.

Duration

This Apprenticeship will last for a period of 1 year.

Stipend

The expected stipend for apprentices depends on the trade they are applying for. The highest monthly stipend is Rs. 8,050 while the lowest is Rs. 7,700.

Selection Process

#1 Selection process would consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT). Duration of Test shall be of 120 minutes i.e. two hours duration comprising both Aptitude and Technical segments.

#2 The Computer Based Test shall be of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of 4 options with one correct option. The candidate has to choose the correct option.

#3 There shall be 150 questions in the Test and the Total marks shall be 150. Each correct answer shall carry 1 mark.

#4 There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers.

#5 The constitution of the Computer Based Test will be as below:

a) Aptitude(Segment I): 75 Questions, consisting of General Knowledge, Working English and General Aptitude i.e. Arithmetic, Reasoning, Data Interpretation, etc.

b) Technical (Segment II): 75 Questions for each Trade as per the Trade Syllabus of ITI (Govt. prescribed).

c) The questions will be bilingual i.e., in English and Telugu except for the questions of Knowledge in English, which will be exclusively in English only.

#6 Final selection for engagement of apprentices will be based on Computer Based Test marks. The cut-off shall be 50 percentile in the case of Un-Reserved and EWS candidates, whereas it is 40 percentile in the case of SC, ST, OBC & PWD candidates in each segment. Candidates, in the order of merit category wise and trade wise, will be offered the apprenticeship.

#7 In case of a tie for final shortlisting for engagement, the candidate older in age will be given preference in the merit list.

#8 In case, candidates are not available for a certain trade, the vacancies of that trade will be distributed to the other trades at the discretion of RINL management.

#9 The examination centre for online Computer Based Test is at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh only.

#10 On qualifying the Computer Based Test, the list of candidates provisionally selected for document verification shall be published on the RINL website. The verification of the original documents shall be done before their joining as apprentices. The Offer of Engagement shall be issued to only those candidates whose documents including a medical fitness certificate are found to be in order.

Candidates selected from the test need to furnish the following documents for verification before joining:

#1 10th pass/Matriculation certificate issued by the concerned education board as DOB proof. No other document will be accepted for verification of date of birth.

#2 SC/ST/OBC/Disability/EWS-Income & Asset certificate by reserved category candidates in the prescribed formats issued by the Competent Authority.

#3 A valid OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate issued by the Competent Authority.

#4 Pre-engagement Medical fitness certificate declaring that the candidate is medically fit.

How to Apply

#1 Candidates meeting the above-prescribed eligibility criteria should visit RINL’s website www.vizagsteel.com under the link “Careers” and click on the Registration Link pertaining to “Engagement of Trade Apprentices”. Paper-based applications will not be accepted.

#2 There are two important steps in the registration process. In Part-I of the registration, the candidate has to fill in his/her basic details like name, category, etc., and has to create his own password. After successful Part-I registration, a system-generated RINL Registration Number is sent to his registered email id/SMS. With this registration number, the candidate has to again login into the system with the password generated by him. Candidates are advised to remember RINL Registration Number and password for future reference/use.

#3 In Part-II of the registration, the candidate has to upload his scanned photograph, signature and furnish

educational qualification details, etc. This is the final submission process and after that, the candidate cannot change the details once furnished.

#4 The candidate must have an active email ID and Mobile Number which must be valid for at least the next one year. All future communication including Corrigendum/Addendum with regard to this advertisement will take place only through e-mail/SMS Alerts.

Important dates to remember

Date of issue of Vizag Steel Recruitment Notification at the website: 26 June 2021

Date of opening of online application portal: 26 June 2021

Last date for the submission of the online application: 17 July 2021

Tentative date of the Computer Based Test: 8 August 2021

For further info on the Vizag Steel recruitment, you can access the notification here.