The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has decided on an initiative to turn Vizag into a city of parks. The process involves developing all open spaces within the city into parks. Accordingly, the officials have identified 800 open spaces for this purpose. This initiative is part of GVMC’s plan to beautify the city and expand its appearance as the potential capital of Andhra Pradesh.

GVMC Commissioner G Srijana IAS confirmed that the development of these open spaces will be completed by December. Open areas measuring less than one acre would be converted into a green space and larger bits will be developed into a full-fledged park. This developmental project is budgeted at Rs 13 crore and will have a number of facilities like walking tracks, open gym equipment, etc. Tenders for most of the works have already been given and the execution of this project is going at a good pace.

The GVMC has also decided to develop 10 community parks and 10 theme parks in Vizag this year. Innovative and state-of-the-art themes will be adopted at these theme parks. Each park will reflect a unique theme and the purpose of this project is to educate and sensitise citizens about the environment. The themes include butterfly park, freedom fighter park, herbal park, yoga and meditation park, etc. The first phase of these parks has already started. The priority is to develop all these parks by year-end and to elevate Visakhapatnam as the city of parks.

The ten theme parks will be developed at Chittivalasa, Kummaripalem, Bakkannapalem, Sagar Nagar, Aganampudi, Desapatrunipalem, Kurmannapalem, Pendurthi, Anakapalli and FCI Godown area.

Parks in Vizag are heavily utilised by citizens for their morning walks and as picnic spots during holidays. With new parks coming up, people are sure to find peace and serenity within the city.