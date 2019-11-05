The City Task Force (CTF) officials, on Sunday, raided a house and charged two people with running flesh trade at Murali Nagar, Visakhapatnam. As reported earlier, the prostitution racket came into light, when a minor Dalit girl had gone to King George Hospital (KGH) for an abortion, on 30 October. On inquiring further, the hospital staff found that she was a victim of forced prostitution. This prompted the KGH authorities to approach the local police.

A preliminary inquiry by the police revealed that the victim was allegedly forced into flesh trade by a couple that befriended her earlier. After registering a case, the cops have been on the lookout for the accused.

The accused would befriend innocent girls and force them into flesh trade. The gang would send the victims’ photographs to the customers online and receive money via mobile payment applications. The CTF team headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), A Trinad Rao, closely monitored their actions. Upon receiving the culprits’ whereabouts, on 3 November, the police searched the house and arrested the flesh trade organizers; N Lakshmi and Ch Sekhar.

The police also took two customers into remand, and rescued a woman, during the raid in Visakhapatnam. Furthermore, Rs 3,000 and seven mobile phones were seized from the site.