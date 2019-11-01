Vizag cops on the lookout for couple that pushed minor girl into prostitution

On Wednesday, the authorities, from King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag, brought to light a shocking case of a minor Dalit girl. It started when the 16-year old had gone to the hospital for an abortion, which was flatly refused. On inquiring further, the hospital found that she was a victim for forced prostitution. This made the KGH authorities to approach the Andhra Pradesh police.

The victim is a resident of Vizag and resides with her aunt. A certain couple, named Chandu and Rani, lived in the same neighbourhood and befriended with the girl. Several months ago, this couple had taken the girl to Araku for an assumed picnic. Here, the nightmare started, as she was forced into prostitution during their stay in Araku. Not ending here, the minor girl was brought back to the city and further exploited at various places. At times, she was even beaten by the couple.

Soon the girl approached a private hospital complaining of stomach pains. It was found that the girl had become pregnant. This made her approach KGH for an abortion, thus bringing out the actual background of her ordeal.

A case has been registered at Kancharapalem Police Station. The couple is on the run and a manhunt has been launched for them.