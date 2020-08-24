Web series have saved us from boredom and stress, no thanks to our mundane routines in 2020. It has been an exciting time for both content creators and consumers on OTT platforms, as we’re now open to fresher, edgier video content. Whether you’re a binge-watcher or like taking it one episode at a time, here is the list of five web series streaming on OTT platforms in August.

List of five web series streaming on OTT platforms this August:

#1 Mirzapur Season 2

Pankaj Tripathi fans, rejoice. The ‘Gunjan Saxena‘ actor is all set to work his magic on-screen as the much-awaited show, Mirzapur has come back with its second season, and we’re sure it will be worth the wait. The impressive star cast and engaging storyline make Mirzapur Season 2 a must-watch.

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Lucifer

If content like Vampire Diaries and Twilight is your go-to for some unadulterated fun, Lucifer is a show that must go on your watchlist, now! Loosely based on the biblical character, Lucifer is the perfect light watch after a hard day’s work.

Streaming On: Netflix

#3 Masaba Masaba

Masaba Masaba is based on the crazy life of renowned Indo-Carribean Designer Masaba Gupta. The trailer shows the struggles of a desi woman handling a successful business, an overbearing mother, a marriage that’s falling apart – all at once.

Streaming On: Netflix

#4 Bandish Bandits

Rajasthani Palaces, Hindustani Classical music, and Naseeruddin Shah – need we say more about Bandish Bandits? Catch this cute love story between two polar opposite musicians, set in the blue city – Jodhpur.

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Find me in Paris

If dance movies and shows have your heart, Find me in Paris will take up a worthy spot in it. This teen drama centered around a ballet dancer is sure to pique your interest, thanks to the stunning choreographies and storyline.

Streaming On: Hulu Plus