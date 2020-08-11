OTT content has been a saviour for most of us who are spending time locked up in our homes during the last few months. If you have already binge-watched some of the latest content Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and several other platforms have put out, here are new movies on OTT platforms that are sure to pique your interest this August.

#1 Class of 83

First on the list of new movies releasing on OTT platforms in August is Class of 83. 90’s star Bollywood hero Bobby Deol makes his way back to our screens with this film. The trailer of the Netflix original is reminiscent of the buddy-cop movies of the 2000’s like Khakhee and Aan – Men At Work. The film, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment looks super promising owing to its premise.

Releasing On: 21 August

Where: Netflix

#2 Chemical Hearts

If Hollywood rom-coms are your go-to, Chemical Hearts is one movie that one would naturally gravitate towards. Set in a High School, the story features the two leads trying to cruise through their lives, and answer existential questions through art. Lili Reinhart is back with her acting chops in this one.

Releasing On: 21 August

Where: Amazon Prime

#3 Gunjan Saxena

Gunjan Saxena is loosely based on the life of India’s first woman fighter in the Air Force. Jahnvi Kapoor plays the title role and has already received much praise for her portrayal. Look out for the endearing scenes between Gunjan and her father (played by the uber-talented Pankaj Tripathi) in this one. The brilliant performances by the star cast make Gunjan Saxena, a must-watch, amid the plethora of new movies streaming on OTT platforms in August.

Now Streaming On: Netflix

#4 Pareeksha

Pareeksha, directed, produced, and written by Prakash Jha is centred around a father’s dream to get his son the best education possible. In true Prakash Jha fashion, the movie doesn’t shy away from exposing the elitism commonly found in educational institutions and the class system that prevails in India. Featuring Adil Hussain (of English Vinglish fame) in the lead, Pareeksha must go on your watchlist.

Now Streaming On: Zee5

#5 (Un)Well

Alternative healing and wellness-based products have been on the rise both in India and the western world. (Un)well is a fascinating documentary of the trillion-dollar wellness industry and exposes the truths about several misconceptions around wellness itself.

Now Streaming On: Netflix