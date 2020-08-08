Even as Visakhapatnam is dealing with a global pandemic and recurrent industrial mishaps, a fishing boat caught fire in the evening hours of Saturday near the Fishing Harbour. The boat was returning from its daily fishing activities back to the port when it caught fire. The port authorities received the signals immediately and sent a rescue team to save the fishermen aboard. All five of them onboard were saved successfully, with slight injuries. Reports state that the Visakhapatnam Port authorities have also managed to control fire on the boat and bring it back.

The incident occurred around 5 PM on Saturday, as the boat, among many others, was returning after a day’s work at the sea. While a major part of the journey was safe, the boat caught fire near the engine and front cabins while the fish was being graded, almost near the port. As per initial reports that have surfaced, a major fire accident could have occurred, as the boat had multiple gas cylinders onboard to be used as fuel for the engine. However, the fire was contained in the cabin portion of the boat, averting a major mishap.

Nearly around the same time last August, a major fire broke out on Coastal Jaguar – an offshore support vessel, near Visakhapatnam Port. In the accident that occurred on 12 August 2019, a loud explosion was heard onboard the vessel, after which it was engulfed in thick flames. Of the 29 people aboard, 28 of them were rescued successfully. One crew member succumbed to the burn injuries sustained in the accident. The tugboat was destroyed to a major extent in the fire accident. The vessel was used for maneuvering other vessels at the harbour either by direct contact or with the help of a tow line.