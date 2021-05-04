Last updated 45 mins ago

The people of Vizag can take a small sigh of relief as they can now shop for vegetables while following the Covid-19 protocols. In a press note released earlier on Tuesday, the Visakhapatnam District Collector ordered for the setting up of 33 more mini Rythu Bazaars within the city limits of Vizag. These are in addition to the 13 Rythu Bazaars that are already functioning.

Following the Covid-19 protocols, as per the government directives, vegetables are to be supplied from these mini Rythu Bazaars. On account of rising Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, a partial curfew was announced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The curfew is effective from 05 May 2021, resulting in closing of shops past 12 noon.

These 33 additional mini Rythu Bazaars are being set up in Vizag in response to the people’s rising needs. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has already started providing the infrastructural needs, such as tents, sheds and drinking water, for setting up these markets.

The following below are the locations where the mini Rythu Bazaars are being set up:-

Abdul Kalam Park, Bullaiya College

Dr. V.S. Krishna College

A S.Raja College Grounds

Arilova Durga Temple, Vishalakshi Nagar

Arilova Last Bus Stop

Garden Garuvu Z.P. High School

D.L.B. School Grounds

Primary School NGO’s Colony

Andhra University Grounds

Kotak Pre-Primary School Ward no.21

Ram Nagar (Visakha Seva Sadan School)

Z .P. High School, Gopalapatnam

Stella Mary’s School, Murali Nagar

Z .P. High School Ward-39Jyothi Nagar

Z .P. High School Ward-40

Adarsh ​​School Grounds

Narava High School, Natayyapalam

Z .P. High School, Gangavaram

Siva Sivani School

Little Angel School

Thikkavani Palace, Madapeta

Govt. Polytechnic College

Z .P. High School, Pendurthi

NRI College, Chinamushidivada

Z .P. High School, Vepagunta

Saibaba Temple

Shankar Foundation Dari

RGK Kalyana Mandapam

Z .P. High School, College of Technical Engineering

All the farmers and traders, as well as the consumers, are being instructed to follow all the Covid-19 norms. Everyone is being asked to enter the Rythu Bazaar wearing masks. Farmers are being advised to sanitize their hands regularly and wear masks properly while selling vegetables. Consumers too are being advised to buy vegetables while maintaining physical distance. “We want the vegetables to be sold at the prices fixed at the farmer’s markets and to avail this opportunity in compliance with the Covid-19 rules”, stated the press note.