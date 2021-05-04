Last updated 45 mins ago
The people of Vizag can take a small sigh of relief as they can now shop for vegetables while following the Covid-19 protocols. In a press note released earlier on Tuesday, the Visakhapatnam District Collector ordered for the setting up of 33 more mini Rythu Bazaars within the city limits of Vizag. These are in addition to the 13 Rythu Bazaars that are already functioning.
Following the Covid-19 protocols, as per the government directives, vegetables are to be supplied from these mini Rythu Bazaars. On account of rising Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, a partial curfew was announced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The curfew is effective from 05 May 2021, resulting in closing of shops past 12 noon.
These 33 additional mini Rythu Bazaars are being set up in Vizag in response to the people’s rising needs. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has already started providing the infrastructural needs, such as tents, sheds and drinking water, for setting up these markets.
The following below are the locations where the mini Rythu Bazaars are being set up:-
Abdul Kalam Park, Bullaiya College
Dr. V.S. Krishna College
A S.Raja College Grounds
Arilova Durga Temple, Vishalakshi Nagar
Arilova Last Bus Stop
Garden Garuvu Z.P. High School
D.L.B. School Grounds
Primary School NGO’s Colony
Andhra University Grounds
Kotak Pre-Primary School Ward no.21
Ram Nagar (Visakha Seva Sadan School)
Z .P. High School, Gopalapatnam
Stella Mary’s School, Murali Nagar
Z .P. High School Ward-39Jyothi Nagar
Z .P. High School Ward-40
Adarsh School Grounds
Narava High School, Natayyapalam
Z .P. High School, Gangavaram
Siva Sivani School
Little Angel School
Thikkavani Palace, Madapeta
Govt. Polytechnic College
Z .P. High School, Pendurthi
NRI College, Chinamushidivada
Z .P. High School, Vepagunta
Saibaba Temple
Shankar Foundation Dari
RGK Kalyana Mandapam
Z .P. High School, College of Technical Engineering
All the farmers and traders, as well as the consumers, are being instructed to follow all the Covid-19 norms. Everyone is being asked to enter the Rythu Bazaar wearing masks. Farmers are being advised to sanitize their hands regularly and wear masks properly while selling vegetables. Consumers too are being advised to buy vegetables while maintaining physical distance. “We want the vegetables to be sold at the prices fixed at the farmer’s markets and to avail this opportunity in compliance with the Covid-19 rules”, stated the press note.
