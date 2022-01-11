Maharanipeta is the official administrating, and governing, centre of Visakhapatnam District . This place has a few of the most heritage buildings like the King George Hospital (KGH), Zilla Praja Parishad, District Collectorate and the St Joseph`s (American) Hospital. As the bustling area of Maharanipeta is close to RK Beach, one can certainly enjoy the ocean’s cool breeze. At Maharanipeta, there are a number of choices of restaurants to eat at. Most of these are in the 5 star hotels present in the area. One can pick from a wide range of cuisines such as Indian, Arabic, European and Southeast Asian.

Here is the list of places to eat in Maharanipeta :

#1 Welcome Cafe Oceanic-Welcome Hotel Grand Bay

Welcome Hotel Grand Bay is owned by ITC and known for its good ambience and service. The hotel’s restaurant, Welcome Cafe Oceanic, offers the best multicuisine in Vizag. One can opt for the wide ranged buffet or choose to order a la carte. Here, the Murgh Palak Shorba, Tom Kha Gai, and Spring Chicken Patty are a must have. In beverages, the ITC Blend Tea and Hazelnut Smoothie give you an enriching essence and flavour.

Timings : 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

#2 Ming Garden- The Gateway Hotel

Ming Garden Restaurant at The Gateway Hotel is known to serve the best Chinese cuisine in Vizag. The Sweet and Spicy Clay Pot Chicken is a must-have for non vegetarian lovers. The Crispy Burnt Garlic Fried Rice, Tai Chen Fish and Mixed Vegetable Kung Pao are also worth ordering. Do try the Dragon Roll for dessert, as this could satisfy your sweet tooth.

Timings : 12:30pm to 3:30pm and 7:00pm to 11:00pm

#3 Infinity- Hotel Novotel Varun Beach

Infinity is known to offer the best sea view in Vizag with the best food and drinks. One could enjoy both a formal, or casual, dinner party at that level with the view of the Dolphin Nose on one side and the blue sea on the other side. The Sizzling Broccoli, Infinity Special Threaded Chicken, Tandoori Rolled Bread and Char Grilled Chicken Masala are worth eating with any drink of your choice.

Timings : 12:30pm to 3:30pm and 7:30pm to 11:30pm

#4 Varun’s Eat-Varun Beach

Varun’s Eat is a restaurant in the Varun Beach Complex that is known for its sea food appetizers. The Crispy Corn, Dragon Chicken and Veg Spring Roll are also worth ordering as starters. It is also one of the best places to eat in Maharanipeta for the breakfast buffet it offers. After watching a movie at INOX, one could go to this restaurant for a quick snack or a full fledged dinner.

Timings : 7:00am to 11:30pm

#5 Cabritoz

Cabritoz is an Arabic restaurant in the list of places to eat in Maharanipeta. The Mutton Juicy Mandi and Chicken BBQ Tikka Mandi are quite popular here. This place is best to visit with a gang of friends, so that everyone can eat from the same thaal. For those who prefer smaller portions may opt for one of the Handi dishes available.

Timings : 12:30pm to 4:30pm and 6:30pm to 11pm