If you are looking for ways to spend your weekend with loads of fun and laughter, then you have come to the right place. With this list of events scheduled to take place in the city this weekend the upcoming time undoubtedly promises heaps of excitement. To make things more interesting a star-studded Celebrity Cricket League is also upcoming in Vizag, so also be prepared to meet your favourite celebrities! As the preparations for G20 Summit are in full swing, Vizag is also hosting mega-events to keep the citizens engaged and entertained. Follow through and find out what the events in Vizag this weekend are.

Here is a list of the events in Vizag this weekend.

Celebrity Cricket League (CCL)

Get ready to witness your favourite celebrities in action on the field with the upcoming Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). The semi-finals and the finals are scheduled to take place on 24 March and 25 March respectively. A total of four teams will be playing in which Bhojpuri Dabbangs and Mumbai Heroes will be going against each other, and Telugu Warriors and Karnataka Bulldozers against one another. The star-studded event will take place at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag.

Cartoon Festival

Another interesting event forthcoming in Vizag is the Cartoon Festival. The event will be hosted by a renowned cartoon organisation, Cartoon Watch. Famed cartoon artists M Sankara Rao, T Venkat Rao, and Hari Venkat Ramana will be facilitated with lifetime achievement awards. So make your way to Meghalaya Hotel on 25 March 2023 to be a part of the grand event.

Death By Laughter, Vivek Muralidharan

Vivek Muralidharan is en route to light up your weekend with a barrel of laughs. Death By Laughter is scheduled to be held at Novotel on 25 March 2023, from 7 pm. The stand-up comedian is well known for his intense style of storytelling and comedy. His knack for humour is sure to leave you hysterically laughing.

Art competition

Prior to the upcoming G20 Summit in Vizag, authorities have planned six mega events to ascertain enthusiasm from the citizens. Serving as a perfect opportunity for the youths of the city to showcase their talents, this fun competition is scheduled to be held on 25 March 2023. The art competition will be held at VMRDA Park, Lumbini Park near Appughar, and Tenneti Park in Vizag. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or One Earth, One Family, One Future is the theme for the contest.

Vizag Carnival

With an aim to promote tribal art and dance forms of Andhra Pradesh, Vizag Carnival will also be held ahead of the G20 Summit. Kuchipudi, Dhimsa, Buta Bommalu, Kolattam, Bhamakalpam, and Veeranatyam are some dance forms that will be fostered at the grand carnival. Be a part of this fest on 26 March 2023 held from RK Beach to Lumbini Park in the city.

Sagaratheera Swachta

In an effort to keep the city beachfront clean, a mega clean-up drive, Sagaratheera Swachta will be taking place on 24 March 2023. All the major beaches that lie between RK Beach and Bheemili Beach will be cleaned up under the drive. This event in Vizag this weekend is a part of the 6 mega events that will be held before the G20 Summit. The city has been going through major beautification to be fully prepared for the large-scale event.

