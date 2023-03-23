The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023- Reloaded traversed the exciting league stages and reached the pinnacle of excitement with the top four teams in the league stages. Karnataka Bulldozers will take on Vasavi Telugu Warriors, while the Bhojpuri Dabanggs will take on Mumbai Heroes in the semi-finals of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 at Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vizag on 24 March 2023.

The two penultimate matches of the tournament, the semi-finals, will be played between the Bhojpuri Dabbangs and Mumbai Heroes, and Telugu Warriors and Karnataka Bulldozers, respectively. The first match, between Dabbangs and Heroes, will commence at 2:30 PM, while the second semi-final, featuring Warriors and Bulldozers, will begin at 7:00 PM. Upon wrapping up both semi-final matches on the same day, the champion-deciding clash of the CCL 2023 will begin at 7:00 PM on Saturday, 25 March 2023.

CCL 2023 has been a mesmerising and entertaining season, full of glitz and loads of cricketing fun, where the teams have played competitive cricket on the field and displayed amazing camaraderie off the field between noted film personalities from eight film industries (Vasavi Telugu Warriors, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Mumbai Heroes and Punjab De Sher).

This year’s edition was played in an all-new format, for the first time in cricket history where a T20 match was played in 2 innings of 10 overs each. The CCL 2023 has Parle as the Title Sponsor and A23- a skill-based gaming platform- as the Presenting Sponsor.

Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder & Managing Director of Celebrity Cricket League, said, “We are delighted at the response to the Celebrity Cricket League 2023- Reloaded. We saw some amazing cricket skills of cine stars on display and bountiful entertainment with teams scoring over 150 runs in a 10-over inning, cine stars scoring a century and many half-centuries being scored in a 10-over inning. The league also had some amazing bowling performances. I am sure the celebrities and viewers had great fun as the cine stars competed fiercely for the CCL 2023 crown. We are delighted at the outstanding viewership and engagement of CCL 2023 on TV, social, digital, and OTT platforms. Let’s gear up for more fun, entertainment, and glamour in the semi-finals and final of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 in Vizag.”

