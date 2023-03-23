Visakhapatnam is set to host the Cartoon Festival 2023 on 25 March 2023, with the support of the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, the Chhattisgarh Government, and the PRSI Visakhapatnam chapter. The festival will honour three eminent cartoonists from Andhra Pradesh, M Sankara Rao, T Venkat Rao, and Hari Venkat Ramana, with lifetime achievement awards.

Cartoon Watch, a prominent organisation in the world of cartoons, will be hosting the event. With over 26 years of experience in organising similar events, Cartoon Watch has previously conducted competitions on social issues such as drug abuse, environmental conservation, and other relevant topics. These competitions have provided a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talents.

The upcoming Cartoon Festival in Visakhapatnam will take place at the Meghalaya Hotel, starting at 5:30 pm on 25 March. It promises to be an exciting and informative event for all cartoon enthusiasts. Visitors will get the opportunity to witness some of the most exceptional cartoons from Andhra Pradesh, interact with distinguished cartoonists, and learn about the art form’s history and its impact on society.

In conclusion, the Cartoon Festival 2023 promises to be an entertaining and enlightening event for all visitors. It is an excellent opportunity to appreciate the contribution of the three lifetime achievement award recipients and celebrate the creativity and social impact of cartoons.

