On Friday, 28 July 2022, the Visakhapatnam Police arrested an ex-police constable for robbing and physically assaulting a youth. Earlier this month, on 13 July, the ex-cop, identified as E Shiva Prasad (42), along with K Sravan Kumar (20), attacked J Pavan and his female friend near Adavivaram Junction.

The victim approached the Gopalapatnam Police Station and raised a complaint against the two men. As per the complainant’s statement, Shiva Prasad and Sravan, posing as Arilova Police, beat him up as he halted near Adavivaram for picking up food along with a friend. They also demanded an amount of Rs 10,000. Eventually, the accused men looted Rs 500 and a gold ring from the victim and left.

Based on the complaint given by Pavan, the Visakhapatnam Police initiated a search during which, Sravan was caught on 14 July. The gold ring stolen from the victim was recovered and a mobile was seized from him. Later, on 28 July, the A1 Shiva Prasad was arrested and his old police uniform was seized during his arrest by Visakhapatnam Police.

It was learnt that the A2 Sravan was previously in four different criminal cases, while Shiva Prasad has fourteen cases against him, due to which he was removed from service.

