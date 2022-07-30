In a tragic incident that took place yesterday at a beach in Anakapalle District, former Visakhapatnam District of Andhra Pradesh, one engineering student drowned and five others were feared swept away in the tides of the Bay of Bengal while the other is battling for his life at the hospital. A search operation has been launched in search of the five students.

The police have reported that around 13 students from Dadi Institute of Engineering and Technology (DIET), Anakapalle Town, visited the beach Pudimadaka yesterday after completing their examination. Out of the 13, seven of them got into the ocean, following which the tides swallowed six of them. One of the students’ bodies was fished out while the other was rescued from drowning. The student who drowned in the beach incident has been identified as Gudivada Pavan Surya Kumar (19) of Narsipatnam, and the rescued student has been identified as Surisetti Teja of Visakhapatnam. Teja has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his grief over the tragic incident and directed Gudivada Amarnath, MLA from the Anakapalle constituency, to supervise the rescue operations. The coast guard and the marine police have already initiated the same.

