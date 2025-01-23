Anakapalle Lok Sabha member CM Ramesh has hailed the selection of Etikoppaka toys tableau from Andhra Pradesh to feature in Republic Day parade this year.

In a statement on 23 January, the MP said the Etikoppaka toys got worldwide recognition and the selection of Etikoppaka toys tableau for Republic Day parade was a proud moment for the people of Anakapalle Parliamentary constituency.

Hoping that the colourful tableau would catch the eye of everyone during the parade, Ramesh wished it would be selected as the best tableau.

The tableau would reflect the Telugu culture at the grand show on the special day, he said.

The MP further said that arrangements have already been made for the travel of a dance and song troupe to Delhi for performing on the tableau.

To showcase AP cultural heritage

Known for unique craftsmanship and cultural significance, the Etikoppaka toys will showcase Andhra Pradesh rich cultural heritage.

The tableau will include a Vinayaka, traditional band toys and artisans making toys. The rear of the tableau will have large toy representations of Lord Venkateswara, Hanuman and Krishna.

