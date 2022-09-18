The 90s was a time when social media was non-existent, and building relationships physically was a thing. Coffee shops were second homes, and cash transactions were the only way to get through. Cut to 2022, the scene has completely reversed to living life online, from making friends to paying for orders. To remind you of a much simpler and happier days, here is a list of English TV Shows from the 90s that are a blockbuster even today.

#1 Friends

A show that needs no introduction, FRIENDS is one show that will be etched in the history of TV shows. The show’s characters are relatable, funny and inspiring, especially to those traversing their adult life. The characters showcase everyday life scenarios, and the comedy content is what gets you cracked up. Follow the lives of six reckless adults living in Manhattan as they indulge in adventures which make their lives both troublesome and happening. The show’s cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc in lead roles. Watch it on Netflix.

#2 Seinfeld

Yet another sitcom that caught the audience’s attention back in the Seinfeld is a show we think deserves a comeback. The stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld wrestles with his friends George, Elaine and Kramer with life’s most perplexing yet trivial questions. The NBC show is undoubtedly relatable even today with its relatable content. Watch it on Netflix.

#3 Sex and the City

The TV series that took the audience by storm was, Sex and the City, released in 1998. Staring Sarah Jessica, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and others in lead roles, the TV show was also made into a movie later. The series created by Darren Star ran for 6 years back in the day and surely has the potential to be a blockbuster in today’s OTT world. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

#4 The X-Files

With 11 seasons to binge on, this 1993 TV series is a must-watch. The horror- thriller story was created by Chris Carter, who had to pitch the story twice before the Fox Network accepted it. The main cast of this series includes David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, respectively. The main plot revolves around the two leads who pull out all the stops as FBI special agents and investigate the paranormal cases reported around them. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

#5 Mr Bean

We are sure everyone will accept that Mr Bean has been an essential part of our childhood, especially those born in the late 90s and early 2000s. The first season of Mr Bean, the TV series, was released in 1990 and has been a blockbuster ever since. The kid-friendly concept played by an adult is a show that will be loved by many generations to come. The series cast includes Rowan Atkinson, Matilda Ziegler, Robin Driscoll and others in prominent roles. Watch the show on Amazon Prime Video.

#6 The Simpsons

The 34 seasons of the TV show lives on even today. With the 35th season releasing recently, we have to admit that The Simpsons will never get old. One of the most loved animated series, the show is about a working-class father and his dysfunctional family. It revolves around how they deal with comical situations and the ups and downs of life together in Springfield. The cast includes Homer Simpson, Bart Simpson, Marge Simpson, Mr Burns, Lisa Simpson, and others. Watch the latest season on Disney+Hotstar.

