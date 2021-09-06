The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has observed high passenger demand on the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada route and has launched a special train between these two railway stations, which will begin its operations from 15 September 2021. This special train is ideal for people who commute frequently from Rayagada to Visakhapatnam for work since they can set off early in the morning, do their work and return by night.

Train no. 08508 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 6 PM daily and will reach Rayagada at 10:05 PM on the same day, taking a little over 4 hours to complete its journey. This special train will begin running 15 September 2021 onwards.

In the opposite direction, train no. 08507 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Rayagada at 5:40 AM daily to reach Visakhapatnam at 10 AM on the same day. This journey will take passengers about 4 hours 20 minutes. This train will come into effect on 16 September 2021.

Along its journey, this Visakhapatnam-Rayagada special train will have 7 stoppages. Those stoppages are as follows:

Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Gajapathinagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram and Parvatipuram Town.

Due to the short duration journey of this train, it only has 10 Second Class coaches and 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage coaches.

Located in the Southern part of Odisha, Rayagada witnesses a lot of passenger exchange with Visakhapatnam, much of it for commercial reasons. This train adds to the arsenal of special trains that ECoR has deployed on this route. Some of these special trains, like train no. 07243 Guntur-Rayagada had to be cancelled temporarily due to the safety modernisation works that ECoR had taken up on that route.