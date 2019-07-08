City Central Park in Vizag to be renamed after YS Rajasekhara Reddy

The City Central Park in Vizag is set to be renamed after the late Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy on 8 July, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao will be presiding the renaming ceremony of the park located in the heart of the city.

While proposals were made earlier to name the park after Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy after his demise, the execution was stalled owing to several reasons. However, with the authorities reinitiating the proposal a few weeks ago at a review meeting held in Vizag, the stage has been set for renaming the park officially on Monday.

The Park’s name board, which can be seen behind the dolphin figure near the entrance, is being rechristened as Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy VMRDA Central Park. Reportedly, each letter in the name board has been carved out with a height and width of 2 feet.

Apart from renaming the City Central Park, a bronze statue of YSR will also be erected at the site. While a twelve and a half-feet tall statue has already been built in this regard, it is yet to be dressed in new colours. The statue is likely to be erected over a 5-feet tall foundation to tip its vertical height at seventeen and a half feet. The groundbreaking ceremony for the same will be held on Monday at the Park.

There was also a proposal to rename VIMS (Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences) after Dr. Reddy.