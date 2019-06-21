Visakhapatnam’s Central Park and VIMS likely to be renamed after YSR

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has suggested VMRDA Central Park and Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) be renamed after former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Reportedly, Mr. Rao ordered the concerned officials to send proposals in this regard at a review meeting held with the district authorities and party members at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Apart from suggesting the renaming of the VMRDA Central Park and VIMS, he asked the officials to put in efforts towards developing the district on several fronts. Addressing the meeting, the YSRCP leader said the authorities must ensure that the schemes being introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reach the beneficiaries. Stating that the state government prioritises the implementation of the Navarathnalu, the Tourism Minister warned the officials of severe action if they fail in fulfilling their respective duties.

He also raised concern on the growing pollution levels in the city and called for immediate measures to address the issue. The authorities also discussed the failures of the previous government and sought ways to overcome them. Mr. Rao said a detailed inquiry would be done to review the irregularities of different departments.

Visakhapatnam District Collector Vinay Chand, GVMC Commissioner M Hari Narayanan, YSRCP leaders M Vijay Prasad, A Vijaya Nirmala, Adeep Raj, Budi Muthyala Naidu, P Uma Shankar, and G Amarnath were among those who took part in the meeting.