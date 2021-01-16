The Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC) and Special Covid-19 Officer for Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, marked a historic moment by becoming the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine shot in the district. Dr Sudhakar was administered the vaccine in the presence of Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag after receiving the vaccine job, Dr PV Sudhakar said, “I got vaccinated as soon as the Prime Minister rolled out the drive this morning, making me one among the very first few citizens to receive the vaccine shots today. I would like to tell people that the vaccine is completely safe and effective. There’s no need for any fear or hesitations.” It is to be noted that the AMC Principal was given the Covishield vaccine, which has completed all three stages of trials as required under the protocol.

In line with the directives passed by the state government, the district administration in Visakhapatnam has geared up to administer vaccine doses against Covid-19, beginning from Saturday. A committee comprising 17 members, led by the Visakhapatnam District Collector, will be monitoring the vaccination drive in the region.

During the first phase, it is expected that close to 60,000 healthcare workers, including doctors, lab technicians, and nurses among others, will be administered Covid-19 vaccine doses in Visakhapatnam. The second phase will have other frontline workers, who amount to 2 lakh, receive the vaccine doses. About 8 lakh people, aged above 50 years or report co-morbidities, will be administered doses in the third phase. The remaining population in Visakhapatnam will receive the Covid vaccine in the fourth phase. Every vaccination centre in Visakhapatnam will house an AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunisation) committee, comprising a cardiologist, neurologist, neurosurgeon, general physician, and anesthesiologist to monitor the condition of the patient in case of an adverse event.

Earlier in the day, B Pushpa Kumari, a sanitation worker in the medical and health department, became the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine shot in Andhra Pradesh. As per an update by the state’s health department, the woman voluntarily came forward to take the vaccine shot.