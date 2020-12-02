In light of the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport, the Andhra Pradesh state government is gearing up to improve the connectivity from Vizag. In this regard, the government is chalking out plans to lay a 20-km long coastal highway between Bheemili in Vizag and Bhogapuram.

Earlier in November, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting to review the construction of industrial corridors and ports in the state. Speaking at the meeting, CM YS Jagan stated that the construction of a beach road, connecting the upcoming Bhogapuram airport with the city, should be completed. This road has been proposed to cut down the travel time from the greenfield airport to Vizag. In line with the Chief Minister’s directive, the officials are making arrangements to prepare a Detailed Project Report, considering all the factors involved in taking up the project.

Initially, the authorities are planning to construct a six-lane coastal highway along Bheemili-Bhogapuram near Vizag. According to sources, another two lanes will later be laid after the completion of the first phase. In the latest, Infrastructure Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd. initiated the tendering process and invited applications to prepare a DPR of the project. The responsibility to submit the report has been entrusted to KnJ Projects Pvt Ltd, a Hyderabad-based private consulting company. The government will release Rs 41 lakh for the stakeholder to take up the assignment.

The DPR of the coastal highway along Bheemili-Bhogapuram road near Vizag will be prepared, considering the growth of vehicular traffic after the operations commence at the greenfield airport. Additionally, the current passenger movement along the road as well as the prospects of IT Parks near the proposed road will be taken into account while making the project report.