Protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata is gaining pace in Visakhapatnam with various organisations, leaders of political parties and residents associations expressing solidarity with the agitating medical fraternity.

Launched initially by junior doctors of KGH, the agitation now spreads to the entire city of Visakhapatnam with people from different walks of life staging protest through dharnas, candlelight rallies and demonstrations in support of the striking junior doctors who are demanding stringent punishment to the persons behind the brutal crime.

Condemning the Kolkata incident, nurses in the city, under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Nurses Struggle Committee, have been attending to duties by wearing black badges from 17 August in protest.

Similarly, members of the Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centres Doctors Association and Visakhapatnam district medical staff held a candle march in the city to register their protest.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha took part in the dharna staged by junior doctors in front of the Gandhi statue near GVMC and expressed solidarity with them.

She demanded stringent punishment to the accused.

Echoing a similar view, Jana Sena MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas said it was unfortunate that a doctor on duty being sexually attacked. While demanding enough protection for women at their workplaces, the MLA said it was the responsibility of the government to ensure protection to doctors who serve the people.

The MLA extended support to the agitating junior doctors in the city.

A 24-hour bandh observed by doctors in the city in response to the call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) hit the medical services all over the district. Out-patient services at KGH, Steel Plant area hospital and other government hospitals were badly affected, while huge rallies and other forms of protests marked the bandh.

Meanwhile, junior doctors, who took to streets seeking justice, have decided to continue their agitation.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu