On 17 August 2024, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha joined the Doctors’ Protest at Gandhi Statue, Visakhapatnam. The protest rally is ongoing after a call from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for doctors nationwide to stop all medical services (except emergencies) and protest the heinous rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Joining the protest rally in Visakhapatnam, Vangalapudi Anitha was seen conversing with the junior doctors to identify their needs and demands.

Earlier this morning, Health Minister Satya Kuma Yadav posted on X (formerly Twitter), reporting that he had discussed the issue of security of doctors with the Home Minister. The post read:

“Spoke to Home Minister, Smt Vangalapudi Anitha garu on the need to beef up police security at outposts in all hospitals on a continuous basis to instill confidence in doctors. Ministries of Home and Health will work together for doing the needful to ensure a safe working environment at hospitals. Doctors have the right to such working conditions. Health Ministry will ensure installation of CCTVs and effective monitoring at all important locations.”

Responding to the Tweet, Vangalapudi Anitha confirmed that the Home and Health ministries would work closely together to ensure safe working conditions at hospitals and college campuses. She assured that CCTV monitoring would be regular, police personnel would be tightened, and that FIR and fair investigations would ensue in the event of a crime.

Discussed with the Health Minister, Sri @satyakumar_y Garu, and I assured continuous monitoring of hospitals through CCTVs, deploying police personnel in hospital outposts, immediate registration of FIRs, and fair investigation whenever there is an assault on hospitals, doctors,… https://t.co/uJB1FKwiIl — Anitha Vangalapudi (@Anitha_TDP) August 17, 2024

Currently, after a notification from IMA, several junior doctors are taking out protest rallies in the city. Doctors are protesting at Gandhi Statue, near GVMC. Others are organising a sit-in protest at Old Gajuwaka. Meanwhile, GITAM Medical College had a candlelight protest to honour the victim of the Kolkata Rape-Murder case on 15 August 2024 night.

With the ongoing rallies, all medical services except emergency services will be suspended until 6:00 am on 18 August 2024.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.