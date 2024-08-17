Medical services, except that of emergency, at the government hospitals in Visakhapatnam were affected on 17 August as a bandh is being observed by doctors in response to the protest call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The association has called for a 24-hour bandh to register a protest against the brutal murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. The bandh will continue till 6:00 am on 18 August.

Doctors at the hospitals are not attending to OP cases, while several others took part in the protest of junior doctors expressing solidarity with them.

Meanwhile, junior doctors in Visakhapatnam staged a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue near the GVMC office in protest against the brutal sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata recently.

Raising slogans against the heinous crime, they demanded severe action against the accused in the case. They also demanded protection for doctors working in various hospitals across the country. They underlined the need to enact stringent laws to check growing incidents of attacks on doctors.

In another such protest, doctors of Gajuwaka staged a sit-in at Old Gajuwaka protesting against the crime which triggered angry protests all over the country.

Authorities at KGH said alternate arrangements were being made to ensure that medical services were not affected due to the bandh.

