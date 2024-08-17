‘Sahasra namarchana’, one of the ‘arjitha sevas’ at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam near Visakhapatnam, was restored on 16 August evening.

‘Sahasra namarchana’ was stopped in the temple during the COVID period. After the situation had improved, ‘arjitha sevas’ were being restored one after the other.

On the day of ‘Varalakshmi vratam’, the ‘seva’ was performed at ‘Bhoga mandapam’ in the evening and devotees were allowed to visit the ‘mandapam’ and take part in the ‘seva’.

According to Simhachalam temple Executive Officer S Srinivasa Murthy, ‘Sahasra namarchana’ will be performed daily at Bhoga mandapam in the evening and at kalyana mandapam in the morning. The EO appealed to the devotees to avail of the service.

SC judge prays at temple

Supreme Court judge J K Maheswari, along with family, visited the hilltop temple and offered prayers to the deity. The judge was welcomed with ‘poorna kumbham’.

After performing puja at ‘kappa sthambham’, the judge offered prayers to the deity and participated in various pujas.

Temple EO Srinivasa Murthy offered the SC judge ‘prasadam’ and presented him with a memento.

District Judge Alapati Giridhar and others accompanied the Supreme Court judge.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu