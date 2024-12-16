Mushroom lovers, rejoice! The food scene in Vizag offers an impressive variety of delicacies showcasing this earthy ingredient in ways you’ve never imagined. From comfort food to fine dining, here’s a curated list of mushroom-based dishes you must try in the Visakhapatnam.

1. Mushroom Chilli Salad by SaladO

Health meets flavor with SaladO’s Mushroom Chilli Salad. This spicy yet refreshing salad combines mushrooms with a zingy dressing, making it a guilt-free indulgence.

2. Spinach and Mushroom Lasagne Napoletana at Flying Spaghetti Monster

Looking for something indulgent? The Spinach and Mushroom Lasagne Napoletana at FSM layers creamy mushroom goodness with spinach and gooey cheese – simply heavenly!

3. Mushrooms & Onion Tacos at La Pino’z Pizza

Mushroom and taco lovers, you get the best of both worlds! La Pino’z Pizza serves up flavorful Mushrooms & Onion Tacos that are sure to spice up your taste buds.

4. Mushroom Steamed Momo at Momo Zone – The Momo Company

Soft, juicy, and packed with flavor, the Mushroom Steamed Momo at Momo Zone is the perfect snack for momo enthusiasts craving something unique.

5. Mushroom Ontario at Ironhill Brewery

Pair your favorite craft beer with Mushroom Ontario at Ironhill Brewery. This innovative dish combines creamy mushrooms with garlic bread for an unforgettable experience.

6. Crème de Mushroom Soup at Upland Bistro

Warm your soul with Upland Bistro’s Crème de Mushroom Soup. This velvety, creamy soup is a perfect starter for your meal.

7. Mushroom Dumplings at Eat Asian

Head over to Eat Asian for their Mushroom Dumplings, a delicate delight served in portions of six. These bite-sized treats are bursting with umami flavors.

Whether you’re a lifelong mushroom lover or a curious foodie, these dishes in Visakhapatnam will surely leave you fully satisfied. Which of these dishes do you love the most? Comment below and let us know!

Disclaimer: The images featured in this article are for representational purposes only and may not depict the actual dishes served at the restaurants mentioned.

