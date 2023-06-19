An old and dilapidated building collapsed due to heavy rain in the One-Town area of Visakhapatnam during the early hours of Monday. According to reports, four families have been residing in the building.

Two persons, Nagaraju and Praveen, sustained injuries in the incident. Following information, fire-brigade personnel rushed to the spot and rescued five persons. The injured were admitted to KGH. It may be recalled here that three persons were killed and six others injured when a three-storeyed old building collapsed in the One-Town area of Visakhapatnam in March this year.

The old town of Visakhapatnam has several old structures facing the threat of collapse. In the wake of the incidents of the collapse of old buildings, the GVMC served notices to the residents staying in such buildings to vacate.

