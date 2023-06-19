A downpour, accompanied by lightning, lashed Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Monday, bringing respite to the people who were reeling under hot and humid conditions. The heavy rain, which lasted for over an hour, significantly reduced the mercury levels in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains in the state from Tuesday. According to their forecast, the southwest monsoon, currently active in areas like Sriharikota and Puttaparti, will move to other parts of Andhra Pradesh, resulting in moderate to heavy rains across the state.

On Sunday, Visakhapatnam recorded a scorching maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius. With no relief from the heatwave conditions, people remained indoors during the afternoon period, and the roads wore a deserted look. Unscheduled power cuts for long hours further aggravated the woes of the residents. Meanwhile, the heavy rain resulted in the collapse of a dilapidated building in the One-Town area of Visakhapatnam this morning.

In view of the persistent heatwave, the state government has decided to extend half-day schools until June 24. Classes are being conducted from 7.30 am to 11.30 am, and students are provided with ragi malt between 8.30 am and 9 am. The mid-day meal is served from 11.30 am to 12 noon, as per the circular issued by the government.

