A sanitation worker died of sunstroke at Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The worker, identified as Nageswara Rao, collapsed near a cinema theatre. Following information from locals, the 108 ambulance reached the spot and the staff in the vehicle, after examining Nageswara Rao, declared him.

Visakhapatnam continued to reel under a severe heatwave and several areas recorded a temperature of over 40 degrees Celcius. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celcius on Friday. The India Meteorological Department cautioned the people of severe heatwave conditions, and as predicted, it was very hot in the city from early morning on Friday.

According to the weathermen, the conditions are now conducive for the spread of monsoon in Andhra Pradesh during the period between 18 and 21 June. Moderate to heavy rains are likely in the districts of Tirupati, Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya, YSR, and Chittoor from 19 June. In coastal Andhra, rain accompanied by gales, is likely in some parts.

Though the southwest monsoon entered the Rayalaseema region on Monday, it has not advanced further to other parts of Andhra Pradesh and has been playing truant since then. Meanwhile, the agriculture research centre at Chintapalli forecasts rain in the Visakhapatnam district in the next five days, hinting at a possible end to the ongoing heatwave.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.