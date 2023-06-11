A maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Visakhapatnam Airport on Saturday, the highest since June 9, 1995, when it reached 45.4 degrees Celsius. People in the city were seen sweating profusely, enduring a severe heatwave, unlike anything they have experienced in recent years.

For the first time, Visakhapatnam surpassed the maximum temperature recorded in Vijayawada, which was 40.5 degrees Celsius. Khammam registered the highest maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Due to the hot winds, two thatched houses were engulfed in flames at Dasamakonda Colony in Gajuwaka. Around 2 p.m., a fire broke out on the roof of one house, causing a cylinder inside to explode. A woman sustained injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, a lorry driver reportedly passed away due to sunstroke in Atchutapuram, Anakapalle district on Sunday. According to reports, he hailed from Tamil Nadu.

Half-Day Schools

Government schools will reopen on Monday after the summer vacation. However, in light of the prevailing heatwave conditions, it has been decided to operate schools for only half a day, until 11:30 a.m. Several organizations in the education sector have appealed to the government to postpone the reopening of schools.

This plea is based on the prevailing hot weather conditions and the maximum temperature recorded in Visakhapatnam.

