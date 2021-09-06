Three major hospitals in Vizag, King George Hospital (KGH), Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and Government Victoria Hospital (Gosha) are to soon take up development works of their medical infrastructure. Accordingly, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has allocated a budget of Rs 950 crore which will be utilised for the renovation of buildings, roads and the addition of beds, wards and medical equipment. The works had been delayed earlier due to the pandemic but are now to begin soon, by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC).

According to the state officials, these development works will be part of the Nadu-Nedu program in the city. Of the total funds of Rs. 950 crore, KGH and Andhra Medical College have been allocated with the majority of the budget, i.e. Rs. 600 crore. Under these development works, KGH, one of the primary government hospitals in the city, will get six new blocks after demolishing the old buildings which are in a dilapidated condition. As part of the development, multi-storeyed buildings with 4-5 floors will come up for some of the main departments including Orthopaedic, Cardiology and General OP. The buildings will be divided into two categories, non-clinical departments and clinical departments. For Andhra Medical College, a new hostel with a 700-bed capacity will be constructed for both UG and PG students. Principal, Andhra Medical College Dr. PV Sudhakar said that they are waiting for the pandemic situation to settle down before beginning the development works at KGH. The major obstacle in this is the shifting of patients from the old buildings to another ward/hospital.

Spread over 100 acres of land, a budget of Rs. 250 crore has been allocated for VIMS Vizag to get 5 medical blocks in the hospital premises. Currently, VIMS has six blocks for the orthopaedic, neurosurgery and OP departments, treating patients from Vizag and neighbouring districts. The new blocks will be for Cardiothoracic, Urology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Neurosurgery, Trauma, Critical Care and Blood bank, Cancer speciality block equipped with radiology, oncology and chemotherapy facilities.

Government Victoria Hospital, also known as Gosha Hospital, has been allocated Rs. 100 crore for the development works. Gosha Hospital is one of the oldest and primary hospitals in the city, treating pregnant women in Vizag and neighbouring districts. But the hospital requires development, especially in terms of beds and wards for the patients. According to the Superintendent of Gosha Hospital, Dr. D Hemalatha Devi, of the total funds allocated for development, Rs. 20 crore are for purchasing new equipment and Rs. 80 crore are for the construction of new buildings. Works will take place in two phases and Phase I of the development works will begin soon.