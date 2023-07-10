Unsure about what to watch this weekend? No need to worry because we have you covered! We’re here to recommend some incredible web series from the South Indian entertainment industry that are guaranteed to pique your interest. Whether you enjoy thrilling dramas, lighthearted comedies, or thought-provoking narratives, this list has something for everyone. So sit back, relax, and allow us to introduce you to a diverse selection of captivating South Indian web series on OTT that will ensure an entertaining time.

Here are 5 of the top-rated South Indian web series for you to watch on OTT on your next binge spree.

Alumbunaties

This series revolves around four college mates – Siddhu, Joel, Basheer, and Sudalai – who share a hostel. It brings a wave of nostalgia for those who have experienced hostel life. Directed by Rajeshwar K and with a script, screenplay, and dialogue by N Krishnakanth, this series can be found on their dedicated YouTube channel called Nakkalites. This sitcom series is highly recommended and could be a must-watch for you.

OTT platform: Youtube

Locked

This gripping thriller series revolves around a neurosurgeon who finds himself trapped within his mind. However, he is not alone, and there is more to Dr Anand than meets the eye. While he appears to be a dedicated neurosurgeon to the outside world, he harbours hidden sides that he keeps concealed from others. As his predicament unfolds, two robbers enter the picture and become entangled in his troubles. Directed by Pradeep Deva Kumar, the series features a stellar cast including Satya Dev, Samyukta Hornad, Sri Lakshmi, and Keshav Deepak.

OTT Platform- Aha, Mx player

Save the Tigers

In this relatable series, three husbands cross paths unexpectedly and decide to have a conversation about their respective lives. They vent their frustrations and grievances about how their wives treat them. However, the question remains: Will they find the courage to stand up for themselves in the end? Directed by Mahi V Raghav and featuring talented actors such as Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatham, and Krishna Chaitanya, this series explores the dynamics of marriage and the journey towards self-empowerment.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Queen

This compelling series revolves around a young girl named Shakthi, who aspires to pursue her studies and surpass her expectations. However, due to certain circumstances, she finds herself entering the world of acting and eventually becomes one of the top celebrities in Tamil Nadu. At some point, she also decides to venture into the political arena. The question that arises is whether she achieves the lofty heights she sets for herself. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan, the series features the talented Ramya Krishnan and Anjana Jayaprakash in starring roles. Inspired by true events, this series delves into the journey of Shakthi as she navigates her ambitions and the challenges that come her way.

OTT platform: MX Player

Fingertip

In this thought-provoking series, we explore the common fear and reliance we have on the digital world. Despite our heavy dependence on it, we are often wary of its potential dangers. Each episode of this series portrays a different cybercrime, highlighting the various challenges faced by different individuals. Directed by S. Shivakar and featuring a talented cast including Akshara Haasan, Gayathrie, Sunaina, and Ashwin Kakumanu, the series delves into the personal struggles and experiences of these characters as they navigate through their unique predicaments. Through its gripping storytelling, the series sheds light on the complexities and risks associated with the digital realm.

OTT platform: Zee5

