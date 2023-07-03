Rom-com web series blends the elements of romance and comedy with their relatable characters, witty dialogues and captivating storyline. Ever since the Indian series gained popularity, this genre has gained immense popularity, offering lighthearted and entertaining content that has become a refreshing escape to the audience. From heartwarming tales of young love to hilarious dating mishaps, they attract a diverse audience. Here’s a curated list of top Indian rom-com web series on OTT that leave viewers eagerly anticipating the next episode. So grab your popcorn and get ready for love, laughter, and endless entertainment.

Here are the top Indian rom-com web series on OTT you must with your cuddly partner.

Little Things

Little Things is an Indian rom-com web series that takes viewers on a heartwarming journey with Dhruv and Kavya. Navigating the complexities of modern relationships, the show showcases their endearing moments, conflicts, and compromises, while highlighting the beauty of everyday life and the significance of cherishing the small joys that nurture love.

OTT platform: Netflix

Mismatched

Mismatched revolves around Rishi and Dimple, who meet at a coding BootCamp with opposite personalities. As they navigate their differences, they form unexpected connections, experiencing love, friendship, and self-discovery. Set in a digital age, the series explores the challenges of modern relationships while highlighting the power of embracing one’s true self.

OTT platform: Netflix

ImMature

ImMature chronicles the misadventures of three school friends – Dhruv, Kabir, and Susu. Against the backdrop of their teenage years, the series takes viewers on a delightful and heartfelt journey through the ups and downs of adolescence, including first crushes and transformative coming-of-age experiences. Balancing friendship, love, and self-discovery, the show masterfully explores the trials and triumphs of growing up.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Flames

Flames follows the enchanting love story of Rajat and Ishita, two school students who cross paths and embark on a journey of mutual affection. Set against the nostalgic backdrop of the 1990s, the show beautifully captures the innocence, thrill, and obstacles that come with teenage romance. As they navigate the highs and lows, the series delves into the intricate dynamics of young love and the transformative process of self-discovery during this pivotal phase of life.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Please Find Attached

Please Find Attached is the story of Shaurya and Sanya, two young millennials striving to strike a harmonious equilibrium between their professional and personal spheres in suburban Mumbai. Join them on their journey as they grapple with the perpetual challenge of finding the elusive work-life balance, navigating the trials and tribulations that come their way.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Permanent Roommates

Permanent Roommates tells the story of Mikesh and Tanya, a couple in a long-distance relationship who take the leap to live together. With humor and relatability, the show follows their journey through the ups and downs of cohabitation, cultural contrasts, and the complexities of commitment. It delves into themes of love, career ambitions, and the dynamics of a contemporary relationship.

OTT platform: Zee5

