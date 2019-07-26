The much-awaited Dear Comrade has hit the screens on Friday (26 July). Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the film has released amid much hype and frenzy. And going by the Dear Comrade review given by Twitter, the lead pair seems to have impressed with his performance yet again after Geetha Govindam. Directed by Bharat Kamma and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Dear Comrade has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film sees Deverakonda don the role of a hot-headed youngster who falls in love with a state-level cricketer, played by Mandanna.

Here’s what the audience on Twitter had to say about the latest release in T-town.

Dear Comrade Twitter Review:

None of the star heroes can ever imagine or dare to make a movie like #DearComrade that separates VD from the foolish bunch of enigmatic ones… — Nikhil Patil (@SCMinBLOOD) July 26, 2019

#DearComrade : All the rowdy boys and girls who are excited for this film- VD&Rashmika pair looks great on screen once again. Excellent performance by Rashmika♥️Bharat kamma the debutant director tried to narrate his story in a different way Connecting a❤️story + Social movement — Meganadh Sai Jasti (@Maggi99999) July 26, 2019

Just watched #DearComrade.. Though it is an honest and genuine attempt, have to see how well our telugu audience wil receive it. It wl fly high in tamil n malayalam fr sure.. @TheDeverakonda U just lived in da character n u hav dat charishma of becoming a super star.. 👌👌👏👏👍 — Shiva Warangal (@sk_claassic) July 26, 2019

#DearComrade Movie Review – Lead Pair Performances makes it bearable#VijayDeverakonda & #RashmikaMandanna Performed Brilliantly , Decent love track , couple of songs Slow paced , 2nd half , Lengthy , dull scenes *Lead Pair is Saving Grace – 2.75/5#DearComradereview pic.twitter.com/kkPIX4lVFa — Weekend Review (@cinema_radar) July 26, 2019

#DearComradereview

2 star movie Its like you r paying bucks to sleep in the theatre@TheDeverakonda is fantastic in his character ❤️ but @iamRashmika failed us yet again, emotion scenes needed much intense acting. — Ayra (@Winglessbird5) July 26, 2019

Yes, the message that was being delivered is good, but the way it was presented is kinda bad! Vijay Devarakonda’s screen presence has been too good! Rashmika kinda did bad in emotional scenes though 😬#DearComrade #DearComradereview #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/PiMQthVQqE — Harsha Vardhan (BHV) (@harsha_bhv) July 26, 2019