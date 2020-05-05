The number of COVID-19 cases mounted to 37 in Vizag, as two individuals tested positive for the virus. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Dr PV Sudhakar, informed that the two cases were reported at Dandu Bazar in Vizag. With the newly registered cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Dandu Bazar has gone up to 9, as on 5 May 2020.

The Visakhapatnam district authorities have ramped up surveillance to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Sharing the action plan, the Principal of AMC said that a massive COVID-19 testing strategy will be implemented at Dandu Bazar from Tuesday. He said that not just the direct contacts of the newly reported cases, but also every household in the locality will be tested for the coronavirus.

Speaking at a meeting on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao had previously directed the district authorities to test all the residents living in Vizag containment zones for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.

The area-wise break up of all the 37 COVID-19 cases reported in Vizag is as follows – Allipuram 2, Revidi (Padmanabham) 4, ITI Junction 2, Muslim Thatichela Palem 2, Santi Nagar (NAD) 1, Railway New Colony 6, Dandu Bazaar 9, Maharanipeta, Rangireejuveedhi (Poorna Market) 1, Kunchamamba Colony (Gajuwaka) 1, Chengal Rao Peta 1, Madhavadhara 1, Chintalapalem (Kasimkota) 1, Komativeedhi (Narsipatnam) 3, Marripalem 2 and Gopalapatnam 1.

As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, a patient from Vizag recovered from COVID-19. With this development, 21 individuals were discharged in Vizag. Currently, 16 patients are undergoing treatment at the GITAM Hospital and the VIMS Hospital.

#CovidUpdates: 67 out of 8,263 samples tested in the past 24 hours were positive. Total positive cases: 1717, Active cases: 1094, Discharged: 589, Deceased: 34#APFightsCorona #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YDJcJsmvSe — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) May 5, 2020

Meanwhile, 8,263 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours. Out of the tested samples, 67 cases reported positive for the coronavirus, as on 5 May 2020. The district-wise break up of the new cases is as follows – Kurnool (25), Guntur (13), Krishna (8), Ananthapur (2), Kadapa (2), Visakhapatnam (2), and Nellore (1). Furthermore, 14 individuals who returned from Gujarat also tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, in Andhra Pradesh. With the newly registered case, tally in Andhra Pradesh soared to 1717, on Tuesday morning. While 1094 patients are undergoing treatment, 589 individuals recovered from COVID-19. 34 patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the state.