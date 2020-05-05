Residents of Vizag containment zones must be tested for COVID-19

State Minister for Tourism and Culture, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Monday stated that residents living in Vizag containment zones must be tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. Speaking at the district-level meeting, Minister Srinivasa Rao stated that the State Government is working round the clock to ensure that the lockdown is enforced strictly. He asked the District Collector and other top officials to ensure that the tests are done diligently during the third phase of the lockdown. The Minister also revealed that Andhra Pradesh tops as the state with most face masks disbursed to the public in the country.

Free groceries to migrant daily wagers:

Speaking about the other responsibilities undertaken by the State Government, Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that over 6 crore migrant daily wage workers have been stranded with no work in the state. He said that the officials are taking all measures to ensure their safety during the crisis. Stating that all of them are receiving rations regularly, the Minister directed that migrant workers in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram must be provided with rations even if they do not possess ration cards.

Special care in containment zones:

The Minister directed officials to ensure special care is taken in the containment zones. Residents of containment zones in Vizag must get tested for COVID-19. He said that mobile vans must be deployed to these zones so all the citizens can purchase their daily groceries and vegetables. Further, instructions were given to keep an ambulance ready near all containment zones in case of emergencies. He directed the Zonal Commissioner, Tahsildars and Circle Inspectors to form committees and conduct round-the-clock surveillance.

Special buses to supply vegetables directly from farmers:

The Minister stated that APSRTC buses will ply in non-containment zones and rural areas henceforth. He stated that special buses will be plied to supply vegetables directly from farmers to various Rythu Bazaars in the state. Minister Srinivasa Rao also asked officials to ensure that those making hand-made products like weavers and other artisans must be given provisions to continue work from the comfort of their homes going forward.