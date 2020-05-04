North coastal AP likely to receive thunderstorms over the next 72-96 hours

Weather reports show that a cyclonic circulation has formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea. It is likely that north coastal AP will witness thunderstorms. Latest updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that, as of Monday, a low-pressure area was formed over the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal. However, its intensification is likely to get delayed further, owing to pronounced diurnal variation in convection and a slight increase in vertical wind shear over the region.

The IMD mentioned that the identified low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a depression around 7 May. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, an official at the Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam, informed that due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, north coastal Andhra Pradesh (AP) is likely to receive thunderstorms over the next 72-96 hours.

On the other hand, several reports claimed that the cyclone, named Amphan, will intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) with winds blowing at 160-170 km/hr. The reports also predicted that the SCS might hit north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south of Odisha before moving towards Myanmar.

It is to be noted that Vizag has been receiving light to moderate rains, since the past few days. As per the latest report from the CWC, cloudy sky, with rains and thunderstorms, due to the cumulonimbus clouds, is likely to prevail in the city until 8 May.